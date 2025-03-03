Short Interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Grows By 58.6%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 841,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,718. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

