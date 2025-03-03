Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Rises By 44.8%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

CHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 340,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,700. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

