Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Increases By 133.2%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,644,800 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the January 31st total of 3,278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of CPWIF opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.44.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

