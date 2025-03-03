Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Drops By 54.0%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on CLGN
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CollPlant Biotechnologies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.