Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Drops By 54.0%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

