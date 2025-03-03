Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Rises By 100.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Commercial National Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.47.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.