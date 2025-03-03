Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Rises By 100.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

About Commercial National Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

