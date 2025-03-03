Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 92.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.