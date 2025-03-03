Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 92.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CICOY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.
About COSCO SHIPPING
