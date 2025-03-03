Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Increases By 104.0%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Exco Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
