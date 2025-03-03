Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 28.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of FLC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.10. 18,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

