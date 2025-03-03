Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 28.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of FLC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.10. 18,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $17.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
