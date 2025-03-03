Short Interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expands By 52.1%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GAN by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 764,752 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.97. GAN has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

