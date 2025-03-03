Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Drops By 46.3%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This trade represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,083 shares of company stock worth $42,607. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.