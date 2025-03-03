Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Expands By 120.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,700 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the January 31st total of 643,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Wall Motor
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Earnings Swings Investors Can Still Ride for Growth Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- High-Flying Defense Stocks Tumble: Market Jitters or DoD Cuts?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Meme Stock Mania 2.0: Retail Investors Fuel the Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.