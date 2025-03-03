Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Expands By 120.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,700 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the January 31st total of 643,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

