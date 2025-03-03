Short Interest in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Decreases By 49.6%

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81,042 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 1,555.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,796. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

