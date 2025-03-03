Short Interest in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Increases By 115.3%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the January 31st total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HSAI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hesai Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Hesai Group stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Hesai Group has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

