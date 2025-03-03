Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Drops By 29.1%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 326,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOTH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

