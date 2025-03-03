Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 52.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ISNPY opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $30.20.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
