Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 52.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISNPY opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

