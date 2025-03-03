Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Increases By 61.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 302,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,652. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
