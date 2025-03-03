Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Increases By 52.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,704,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after buying an additional 2,937,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,095,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,817 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,794,000 after purchasing an additional 552,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 549,179 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

