Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Increases By 52.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCT opened at $18.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
