Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Drops By 33.3%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance
IVCA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $12.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Investcorp India Acquisition
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp India Acquisition
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.