Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Decreases By 37.0%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 15.95% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 13,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Jiuzi has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

