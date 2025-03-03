Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 102.0%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of KNBWY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 43,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,452. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Kirin has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

