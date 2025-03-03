Short Interest in Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Declines By 40.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 1,139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

LMRXF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 201,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Laramide Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

