Short Interest in Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Declines By 40.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 1,139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Laramide Resources Stock Performance
LMRXF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 201,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Laramide Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
About Laramide Resources
