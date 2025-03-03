Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Declines By 30.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Luokung Technology Price Performance

LKCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Luokung Technology has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luokung Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Luokung Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

