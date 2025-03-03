Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Decreases By 27.6%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 14,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

