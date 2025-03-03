Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Decreases By 27.6%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 14,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
