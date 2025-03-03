Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Rises By 52.3%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 111,300 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

