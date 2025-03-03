Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 43.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,437. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

