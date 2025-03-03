Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 43.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,437. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

