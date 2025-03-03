Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 43.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,437. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
