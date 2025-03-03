Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Drops By 28.4%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PTNQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,552,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 492,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 490,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

