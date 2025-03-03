Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Expands By 84.7%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the January 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. 74,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,873. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,268.47. The trade was a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

