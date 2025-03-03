Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Grows By 42.9%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. CacheTech Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RMCF
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.