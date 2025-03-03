Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Grows By 42.9%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. CacheTech Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

