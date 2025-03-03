Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Declines By 51.6%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sanlam Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:SLLDY opened at C$9.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. Sanlam has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.46.
Sanlam Company Profile
