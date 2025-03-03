Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Decreases By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

