Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Rises By 57.1%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHCAY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.77. Sharp has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

