Short Interest in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Increases By 117.0%

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Copper Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COPP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.