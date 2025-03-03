Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declines By 50.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

SNMCY stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

