Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Decreases By 50.6%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 3,625,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.2 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.29.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
