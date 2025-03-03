Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Decreases By 50.6%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 3,625,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.