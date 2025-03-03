Short Interest in Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Declines By 47.1%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tectonic Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECTP traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

