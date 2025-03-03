Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Increases By 71.6%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TCBIO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

