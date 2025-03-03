Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Increases By 100.3%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,931.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $47.11 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

