Short Interest in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Declines By 34.8%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays cut Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.33. 2,291,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

