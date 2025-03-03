Short Interest in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expands By 46.3%

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 786,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $80,535,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1,684.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 190,605 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,799,000 after purchasing an additional 168,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.73.

WEX stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.11. 671,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,355. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.56. WEX has a 52-week low of $146.03 and a 52-week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

