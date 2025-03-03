Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Rises By 53.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 340.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 125,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD opened at $22.29 on Monday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

