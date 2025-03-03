Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Rises By 58.5%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

XOMA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $25.52 on Monday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

About XOMA

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

