Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 626,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,087.0 days.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Signify has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

