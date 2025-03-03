Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 626,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,087.0 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of SFFYF opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Signify has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.60.
Signify Company Profile
