Silphium Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,938 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.9% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fiserv by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $235.67 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.