Silphium Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

ADBE opened at $438.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.