Silver Coast Investments LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after acquiring an additional 844,217 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after acquiring an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $248.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.