Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.57. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

