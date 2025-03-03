Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.96 on Monday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

