Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.