Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

