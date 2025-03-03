Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP opened at $275.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average of $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

